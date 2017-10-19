Intel’s AI-enabled Nervana Neural Network chips to be available soon

Intel will soon introduce the world’s first family of purpose-built Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled “Nervana Neural Network Processor” (NNP). (File Photo) Intel will soon introduce the world’s first family of purpose-built Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled “Nervana Neural Network Processor” (NNP). (File Photo)

Catching up with the emerging Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) technologies, Intel will soon introduce the world’s first family of purpose-built Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled “Nervana Neural Network Processor” (NNP). Formerly known as “Lake Crest”, this family of chips took over three years in the making.

“The goal of Intel NNP is to provide the flexibility to support all DL primitives while making core hardware components as efficient as possible,” Intel said in a blog post on Wednesday. The company has also collaborated with Facebook for sharing technical insights as it introduces the new generation of AI hardware to users. “We designed NNP to free us from the limitations imposed by existing hardware, which wasn’t explicitly designed for AI,” Intel added.

Intel NNP does not have a standard cache hierarchy and on-chip memory is managed by software directly which translates to achieving faster training time for DL models. The Intel Nervana NNP aims to revolutionise AI computing across industries.

Using Intel Nervana technology, companies will be able to develop entirely new classes of AI applications that maximize the amount of data processed and enable customers to find greater insights – transforming their businesses.

AI will allow for earlier diagnosis and greater accuracy, helping make the impossible possible by advancing research on cancer, Parkinson’s disease and other brain disorders. “Providers will be able to deliver a more personalised experience to their customers and offer more targeted reach to their advertisers,” Intel said.

Having a processor that takes better advantage of data inputs could improve predictions on how subtle climate shifts may increase hurricanes in different geographies.

