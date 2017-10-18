Intel closes its augmented-reality googles brand, Recon

Intel Corp has closed its Recon brand of augmented-reality goggles for sporting and industrial applications, according to people familiar with the decision. (Image Source: Intel Recon) Intel Corp has closed its Recon brand of augmented-reality goggles for sporting and industrial applications, according to people familiar with the decision. (Image Source: Intel Recon)

The chipmaker shut the 100-employee unit that made the goggles earlier this summer, the people said. Intel acquired Recon in 2015 for an undisclosed sum, and had already cut one third of the unit’s workforce before the subsequent closing, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public. The company intends to fulfill the existing contracts for the goggles, one of the people said.

Recon in itself is a pioneer in smart wearables, having launched their first heads-on display in 2010. With the emergence of virtual reality, and more AR features being offered in smartphones, the company was restricted to its original audience: athletes and sportspersons.

The Santa Clara, California-based company will continue to work on technologies to power augmented and virtual reality, a spokeswoman said, while declining to comment on the Recon division.

Intel, the world’s largest chipmaker, has been seeking to reduce its dependence on personal computers. The company has already been looking at using semiconductor chips in quantum computing, and also actively seeks to help create systems to support autonomous driving technologies.

