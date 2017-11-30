Indianexpress.com and financialexpress.com now available for Amazon Alexa

After enabling Indian Express Skills on the Alexa app, users will be able to listen to latest news from one of India’s largest and trusted news brand. After enabling Indian Express Skills on the Alexa app, users will be able to listen to latest news from one of India’s largest and trusted news brand.

The Indian Express Group has decided to bring the best of The Indian Express and Financial Express stories to Amazon Alexa. Users with any Alexa device – such as Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot — will be able to hear top news from the two Indian Express group websites.

After enabling Indian Express Skills on the Alexa app, users will be able to listen to latest news from one of India’s largest and trusted news brands which includes Skills from content categories like Entertainment, World, Lifestyle, Opinion, Sports, Viral, Technology and, of course, India. With Financial Express enabled, users will be able to hear a mix of stories in one flow.

After setting your default flash briefing, a simple “Alexa, What’s the News?” is enough to have Alexa start reading out stories. “Alexa, next” is all you need to move to the next story. The voice is customized for Indian audiences and sensibilities and is easy to understand.

Executive Director Anant Goenka said The Indian Express Group is pleased to provide Express’s quality journalism in a voice format with Amazon Alexa. “Voice is the future and we have recognized that more and more users will interact with our content in this format. Also, we have always believed in making our content available where our readers are,” he added. “It’s a pleasure to bring our high-quality pathbreaking journalism in voice format to Amazon Alexa — it’s an outstanding service that’s the first significant step to realise the potential of IOT in india.”

Amazon made its Alexa app live in India and started shipping the first Echo devices to customers who got themselves an invite for the same over the past month.

