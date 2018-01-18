Idea’s Magic Cashback offer to give up to Rs 3,300 on recharge of Rs 398 and above

Idea Cellular’s Magic Cashback offer will give customers up to Rs 3,300 for all prepaid recharge of Rs 398 or more. Idea Cellular’s Magic Cashback offer will give customers up to Rs 3,300 for all prepaid recharge of Rs 398 or more.

Idea Cellular has now announced Magic Cashback offer with up to Rs 3,300 for users, who go for an unlimited prepaid recharge of Rs 398 or more. Idea Cellular’s cashback offer comes after Jio previously announced similar schemes for customers. Currently Reliance Jio is offering more than 100 per cent cashback on a recharge of Rs 399 and above.

According to Idea Cellular’s scheme, customers can get a recharge through any online channel and will be given discount vouchers, wallet cashback and shopping coupons in return. Idea’s Magic Cashback offer will be valid till February 10, 2018. The telecom player will offer customers who get prepaid recharges of Rs 398 and above, get eight discount vouchers of Rs 50 each. These discount vouchers can be redeemed by customers on future recharges of Rs 300 and above for a period of one year.

A customer will also get five shopping coupons worth Rs 2700, which can be used at the partner stores or website on a range of brands. If the recharge is done through My Idea App or Idea Website, the user will get the wallet cashback of up to Rs 200 as well. This is similar to Reliance Jio’s earlier Triple Cashback offer, which had also included discount coupons for other websites, along with eight vouchers worth Rs 50 for Jio recharges.

Idea Cellular’s Rs 398 recharge currently offers unlimited voice calls (local, STD and national Roaming) along with 1 GB data per day and 100 SMS daily. The plan is valid for 70 days, which means a total of 70 GB data. In comparison, Airtel and Vodafone also have similar plans at Rs 399 with unlimited calls (local and roaming) coupled with 1GB daily data and validity of 70 days.

Meanwhile, rival Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan now has a validity of 84 days and comes with 1GB data per day, which is 84GB data in total. Voice calls are free on Jio as well. Jio also has a 1.5GB per day plan at Rs 398 which is valid for 70 days, which gives 105GB data to customers in total.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd