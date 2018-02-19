Idea Cellular launches Rs 109 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 1GB data for 14 days

Idea Cellular’s new prepaid recharge plan for Rs 109 will give its customers unlimited calls and 1GB data for a period of 14 days. Idea Cellular’s new prepaid recharge plan for Rs 109 will give its customers unlimited calls and 1GB data for a period of 14 days.

Idea Cellular has announced a new budget prepaid recharge plan for Rs 109, which will give its customers unlimited calls and 1GB data for a period of 14 days. Idea Cellular’s plan is listed on the company’s official website, and will also include 100 daily SMS free in the offer. Idea’s latest plan comes after other players like Airtel and Jio have revamped their budget data plans to give customers more data, unlimited calls at lower prices.

According to Idea Cellular’s official website, the Rs 109 prepaid recharge offer included unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. However, Idea Cellular has daily limit of 250 minutes on the calls (includes for local and STD) and there’s also a 1000 minutes limit in any period for a consecutive of seven days. If a customer exceeds either of these, they will be charged at 1 paise per second on local and STD calls. The total validity of this Rs 109 prepaid recharge is 14 days, and it includes 1GB data in total as well.

Idea’s Rs 109 plan appears to be live for Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, though the website does not reflect the offer in Mumbai circle for now. It should also be noted that the plan offers 3G data in most cases.

Rival, Airtel also has a budget prepaid plan at Rs 93, which was revamped recently. Airtel’s Rs 93 prepaid recharge now comes with 28 days validity, unlimited local and STD roaming calls and 1GB data in total as well as 100 SMS free per day. But Airtel’s Rs 93 plan is limited to Andhra and Telangana circles. The earlier validity for this plan was 14 days.

