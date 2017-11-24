How not to get scammed on Black Friday deals

We’ve listed for you a few tips that will help you stay safe during one of the busiest holiday shopping festivals. We’ve listed for you a few tips that will help you stay safe during one of the busiest holiday shopping festivals.

The Black Friday Sale will take place from November 24 midnight in the US. Amazon India is hosting a ‘Black Friday’ preview sale on its Global Store for India users. It is that time of the year when thousands of transactions will be done across the globe, laying the bed for cyber threats.

Kaspersky Lab’s Beyond Friday Threat Report 2017 points out that one of the most popular methods of stealing personal information is phishing. “Data for both 2015 and 2016 shows a clear attack peak on Black Friday, followed by a fall,” the report reads.

Black Friday followed by Cyber Monday is when consumers will be more vulnerable to cyber attacks than ever. We’ve listed for you a few tips that will help you stay safe during one of the busiest holiday shopping festivals:

Double check online deals, email offers

Make sure you double check deals that seem to good to be true. Remember, though Black Friday sale does offer some great discounts, most products are available at cheaper prices at other times of the year as well. In case of offers received via email, delete immediately if they appear suspicious. Do not click on links inside these mails as they can be malicious. To confirm, just head over directly to the vendor’s site to check price.

Make sure you are connected to a secure wireless network

It is important you browse online or shop for products while on a secure network. Especially while entering credit card information, make sure smartphone is connected to a network you trust. It is advisable to use credit card instead of debit card wherever possible.

Beware of Typosquatting

Typosquatting is probably one of the most easiest ways of getting people to share their personal information. Essentially, cybercriminals change one or two letters in names of popular online brands, tricking people to click on them. To avoid such incidents, make sure you double check names of brands in links before clicking.

Keep a strong, complex password

Make sure you have different passwords for different accounts. Keep them as complex as you can, so that it becomes difficult for anyone else to crack. You can try using a combination of upper and lower-case letters along with numbers and symbols.

Take a look at the URL before clicking on links in mails

Just hover over the cursor on the link to check full URL. Smartphone users can hold down the link to do the same. Click on the link only if you’re fully convinced that it is legitimate. Delete if you’re not sure of its genuineness.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd