Honor smartphone shipments to India doubled year-on-year in 2017: Huawei

Smartphone maker Huawei claims to have almost doubled shipments of Honor smartphones in India this year as compared to 2016. “Honor shipped 98.8 per cent more devices in 2017 (to India) than in 2016,” Honor President George Zhao told PTI. Huawei sells Honor smartphones online.

He said that with increase in sales, the company is planning to further ramp up its manufacturing facility in India. Honor is planning to start selling artificial intelligence (AI) enabled smartphones in India early next year which, it says, will be able to sense who is using the phone, translate messages as per preference of the phone owner etc.

The company launched the V10 smartphone in China for RMB 29,999. As per industry sources, Huawei may consider launching the V10 in India for under Rs 40,000 a unit – at almost half the price of AI-enabled phones that has been launched by two other companies.

“India is a key market for Honor and we will bridge the gap between our global and India launches going forward. We are looking to time our India launches in tandem with global launch and going by that, we should be seeing the new AI phones in India as soon as they are launched in the overseas market,” Huawei Consumer Business Group Vice President – Sales, P Sanjeev said.

The company has plans to launch Honor 7X phone in December which is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 and will be first phone in that price category with a 6-inch display, split screen, 16MP + 2MP dual-rear camera and an 8MP front camera, according to sources.

