Top Stories
  • Google’s mysterious Fuchsia OS to support Apple Swift language

Google’s mysterious Fuchsia OS to support Apple Swift language

Google's secretive Fuchsia OS will support Swift programming language, according to a report from Android Police.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 22, 2017 6:47 pm
Fuchsia OS, Google Fuchsia OS, Apple Swift, Swift language, Swift programming language, Google Fuchsia OS release date, Android, Chrome OS Swift support will apparently make it easier for developers to write apps for Fuchsia OS.
Related News

Google’s secretive Fuchsia OS will support Swift programming language, according to a report from Android Police. A Google employee created a pull request on Swift’s GitHub repository adding the Fuchsia OS support to the compiler. Fuchia OS already supports a Google created language called Dart, as well as common standards C and C++.

Apple’s open-source Swift language has been surging in popularity lately. It’s a general-purpose language for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. It’s an easy to learn programming language, which is why Apple has been promoting Swift in schools and colleges.

Swift support will make it easier for developers to write apps for Fuchsia OS. The platform is separate from Android and Chrome OS. It’s being speculated that Google intends to replace Android with its mysterious Fuchsia OS, or even be used to merge Chrome OS with Android. Fuchsia OS should be seen closer to Samsung’s Tizen OS, a light-wight operating system that’s going to run on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches.

Meanwhile, Chris Lattner, Swift creator and former Apple employee who is now working on Google’s AI co-processor TensorFlow has responded to the situation on Twitter.

“Swift at Google has enough folks working on it that we need a staging ground/integration point, and we decided it should be public”, he wrote.

Google is yet to make the Fuchsia OS official, and there’s a lot we still don’t know about the secretive operating system. Fuchsia OS is still a mystery, but it’s already looking promising.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 22: Latest News