Google Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2 released, Pixel Visual Core activated

The second and final developer preview for Android 8.1 has been made official and will be available to Android Beta programme participants over the next few days via an OTA update. Android 8.1 should be available in either December or January.

Perhaps the biggest addition to the final developer preview is for the Pixel Visual Core on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. It’s essentially a dedicated photo co-processor customised to simultaneously process images and develop machine learning. It will enable the Android Camera API to capture HDR images through the interface.

The Android 8.1 update should be beneficial for Android Go, which is targeted towards smartphones with up to 1GB RAM or less. It will also improve the Neural Networks API, which will enhance the artificial intelligence capabilities across smartphones. Plus, the update will also offer the latest optimisations and bug fixes, along with security patch updates for the month of November.

This latest preview update is available to all participating devices, including the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL. Google released the Android 8.1 Developer Preview for Pixel and Nexus devices a month ago.

