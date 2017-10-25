Google Play Store received more annual downloads than Apple App Store: Report

Between the stores, it was seen that Google’s Play Store has widened the gap on number of downloads with the App Store, having maintained a steady 10 per cent year-on-year download rate. Between the stores, it was seen that Google’s Play Store has widened the gap on number of downloads with the App Store, having maintained a steady 10 per cent year-on-year download rate.

Android’s Google Play and Apple’s App Store have outperformed themselves year on year, reveals a new report published on App Annie. Google’s Play Store, though, beat the App Store on total downloads, owing to a 10 per cent year-on-year growth in downloads. App Annie puts the total downloads on Play Store and the App Store at 26 billion. The growth is attributed to new versions of apps, as well as re-downloading of old apps.

On Android, the emerging Asian markets have the biggest role to play in its Q3 growth. With India being the largest market for Android’s Google Play, the report gave much credit for this growth to the huge popularity of Reliance Jio, India’s newest telecom operator. The presence of Jio networks enabled affordable internet services, which resulted in many more downloads than the previous year.

Meanwhile, downloads on iOS were enabled by its regular markets, such as the United States and Saudi Arabia. The surprising news about Apple’s App Store downloads for Q3 2017, though, is that China is now the App Store’s biggest market. iOS downloads have risen by 8 per cent in the last quarter, which is the App Store’s best quarter-on-quarter performance in 18 months, with the previous high seen in Q1 2016.

The report also states that Google Play Store’s downloads growth could be attributed to rise of downloads contributed by Vietnam and Indonesia. In the Android market, Indonesia was ranked fourth and Vietnam was placed seventh in terms of number of annual downloads.

Significantly, worldwide consumer spending on Apple’s App Store almost doubled expenditures made on Google Play. App Store saw a 26 per cent annual expenditure growth, as both app stores collected $17 billion in revenue. The report suggested a 40 per cent growth in time spent on apps, with the most engaging apps found to be from the entertainment section.

