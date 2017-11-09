Google Pixel 2 XL suffers from screen flashing issue, Pixel 2 facing microphone failure

Ever since Google started selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in the market, things have gone bad to worst. Ever since Google started selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in the market, things have gone bad to worst.

Google is having a hard time with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL flagship devices. According to new user reports on the Google Product Forums (via Android Police), the latest problem seems to have to do with the microphone on the Pixel 2 which suddenly becoming muted. At the moment, the issue is currently limited to Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners are not affected.

The problem is fairly simple. When users make a call the other person on the other side cannot hear them. One of the users wrote ,”I have the new Pixel 2 (not XL) and the mic stopped working for me. It strangely works when recording video and when using the speakers during calls. It does not work when doing normal phone calls and in assistant, voice recognition or voice recording apps.” While there’s no permanent solution to it, but a user named Adam Zeird has found a temporary fix. “I was able to replicate the issue by blowing into the bottom speaker. Yes… Blowing into the speaker like you would an old NES cartridge. Doing this made my microphone work again and it continues to work when it goes out. Blowing into the speaker when the microphone is working causes it to fail”, Zeird wrote. Multiple users have said the solution works. So far, Google has not acknowledged the issue.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 2 XL owners are facing a completely new issue – screen ‘flashing’. People are reporting an issue with the display flashing when it is switched off or on. One of the users wrote on the forum, “I am not sure why, but the Pixel 2 XL screen flashes when unlocking (fingerprint and lock button), when the screen wakes up because of notifications, when the screen dims and the phone locks, and when manually locking”. The user also posted a video saying that it doesn’t happen every time, but first noticed the issue immediately after purchasing the device. Restarting the phone doesn’t seem to help either as the issue came back. A lot of users have tried disabling adaptive brightness on the Pixel 2 XL, but the issue seems to persists.

Ever since Google started selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in the market, things have gone bad to worst. Google earlier this week started rolling out a software update to fix hardware issues plaguing its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The software update specifically addressed various screen issues such as a more saturated colour option and a protection against screen burn-in.

