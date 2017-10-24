Google Lens rolling out in Photos app for Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones: Report

Google Lens is supposed to show up in Google Photos and the Assistant. Google Lens is supposed to show up in Google Photos and the Assistant.

Google Lens is being rolled out for Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. A Reddit user, who goes by the name LaceratedCantaloupe first spotted Lens in Photos app of his Pixel XL. He claims the feature appeared without an update, implying it is one of company’s server-side update. “No app update or anything. It wasn’t there this morning, but it was this afternoon. Anyone else seeing it yet?” Reddit user wrote.

Google Lens was first announced at company’s I/O conference in May last year. It lets people identify objects by pointing phone at them. Google Lens relies on Machine Learning and Google’s knowledge graph to recognise objects, buildings, landmarks, even works of art correctly.

Google Lens can convert what it is seeing into actionable data as well. For example, users will be able to click a photo of a phone number and just dial it without you having to type it out. Other actions on Google Lens include asking it to copy URLs and contact information from a picture of a poster or business card.

Google says pointing a camera at a WiFi router’s password label and WiFi network name will automatically get connected the phone to that WiFi network. When users point their camera at real-world items, Lens can also find out where to buy them, or find similar things online. While taking a selfie, it will suggest similar hairstyle and makeup ideas.

Google Lens is supposed to show up in Google Photos and the Assistant. However, it looks like the feature is only available for Photos as of now. Google Lens remains exclusive to Pixel smartphone, and there’s no word on when it will launch for other Android phones.

Have You Tried These 15 Minutes Recipes Yet?

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd