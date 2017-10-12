Google India launches new features to AdWords

Aiming to help advertisers reach customers in a better way, Google India on Thursday launched new AdWords features that will load pages 20 per cent faster to provide instant information. (File Photo) Aiming to help advertisers reach customers in a better way, Google India on Thursday launched new AdWords features that will load pages 20 per cent faster to provide instant information. (File Photo)

Aiming to help advertisers reach customers in a better way, Google India on Thursday launched new AdWords features that will load pages 20 per cent faster to provide instant information. “With the new AdWords, there is less clutter and more intuitive workflows, allowing advertisers to now quickly make the changes that will move their business forward,” said Jerry Dischler, Vice President of Product Management, AdWords, in a statement.

Google AdWords is a platform where people can advertise ads in the sponsored links section next to search results to boost website traffic and sales. Google has brought in several features like ‘Extensions’, ‘Call bid adjustments’ and “Landing pages” in AdWords. ‘Extensions’ enhances information such as links, phone numbers or promotions. Globally, with new design and layout, customers like iProspect North have saved 30 per cent more time on average when completing everyday tasks, the company said.

‘Call bid adjustments’ allow publishers to control how often the call option appears with search ads. ‘Landing pages’ page to help publishers see how landing pages are performing. On this new page, advertisers will be able to identify which URLs in their account are mobile-friendly, which ones drive the most sales, and which ones may require attention.

Launched in 2000, Google AdWords allows businesses to advertise themselves on the search engine. The businesses pay the search engine when people click on these ads. With over a million advertisers, AdWords, which is based largely on key words, generates tens of billions of revenue for Google. Earlier this month, Google extended Bengali support to AdWords and AdSense to let publishers create relevant content in regional languages in India.

