Google ‘Datally’ app helps you save on mobile data, find public Wi-Fi hotspots

Google introduced a new app that will help users to control and save data on their smartphones. It’s called ‘Datally’ that’s now available to download from the Play store worldwide for all phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and higher. With the new app, users can monitor their phone’s data usage on an hourly, weekly, or monthly basis and even get recommendations for how to save data.

Back in June, Google quietly launched an app called ‘Triangle’, designed to conserve mobile data. Android Police claims the app has left beta and become available with a new name ‘ Datally’. While the ‘Triangle’ app was only limited to conserve the mobile data on your phone, Datally meanwhile, also lets you know about a nearby public Wi-Fi and helps you get connected. Users can even rate the network quality of public Wi-Fi connection to help others find a stable Wi-Fi quality.

Google says it tested the app in the Philippines for the past few months and that has helped users saving up to 30 per cent on their data. The app will also help users to block background data and track real-time data usage. Datally can block app’s data connection entirely with one touch.

Talking about the new app, Caesar Sengupta, Vice President for the Next Billion Users team, Google, in a blogpost said, “Mobile data is expensive for many people around the world. And what’s worse, it’s hard to figure out where it all goes. That’s why we built Datally, an app that helps you to control, save more and do more with your data.”

