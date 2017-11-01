Google Cloud Platform goes live in India with Mumbai region

Google announced the opening of the Google Cloud Platform Mumbai region today. Google announced the opening of the Google Cloud Platform Mumbai region today.

Google announced the opening of the Google Cloud Platform Mumbai region today. The services offered within the India region including Compute, Big Data, Storage and Networking. This offering allows Indian enterprise customers of the Google Cloud Platform to directly purchase the company’s services in rupees.

In addition to the mentioned services, Google Cloud Platform will enable Indian businesses to push towards machine learning protocols and Internet of Things. Key services in GCP include data transfer, API platform and ecosystems, developer tools, identity and security. This also helps Google compete in the Indian market with its other cloud computing competitors like Microsoft, IBM and Adobe. In this venture, Google has also partnered with Intel to help companies adopting Cloud services.

The Google Cloud region in India will soon spread to two more zones to enable Cloud services across India. The Mumbai region is among the latest in the Asia Pacific zone, where Google Cloud services are available in Singapore, Taiwan, Sydney and Tokyo in Asia Pacific. Among Google’s top customers are Coca-Cola, Snapchat, Spotify, Philips, etc.

“We are delighted to announce the first GCP region in India. The new region will help customers build applications and store their data, and significantly improve latency for customers and end users in the area. Hosting applications in the new region can improve latency from 20-90% for end users in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and of course Mumbai, compared to hosting them in the other closest region, Singapore”, said Dave Stiver, Product Manager, Google Cloud Platform.

