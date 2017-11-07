Google Assistant can now recognise the song playing near you

Google Assistant can finally recognise songs playing near you. Google Assistant can finally recognise songs playing near you.

Google Assistant is getting a new feature that identifies any song playing in the background, similar to how Shazam works. The feature was originally released a month ago, but was limited to Google’s Pixel devices. Now, the feature is being rolled out for Android devices supporting Google Assistant.

If there’s a song playing near you but unable to identify, simple ask Google Assistant “what’s this song?”. The Assistant take a listen to the song, and after a moment, recognise the song, artist name, and essentially provide an option to find the track on YouTube, Google Play Music, or perform a search. indianexpress.com tried out the music recognition feature on the Pixel 2 XL, and it works perfectly fine. 9to5Google reports the feature is currently live on select devices, including the original Pixel phone. It appears that the feature doesn’t appear to have rolled out for many countries yet, except a few including Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

indianexpress.com tried out the music recognition feature on the Pixel 2 XL indianexpress.com tried out the music recognition feature on the Pixel 2 XL

The last time Google had added the same functionality into its voice-based Google Now, which has been replaced with the Assistant. For Apple users though, song recognition feature is not new. Back in 2014, Apple teamed up with Shazam to add song recognition feature in Siri. If you still haven’t tried the music recognition feature on the Android device yet, you could always try third-party apps such as Shazam or SoundHound, although a native feature is always useful.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd