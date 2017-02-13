Valve is ending Steam Greenlight, will replace it with Steam Direct

Valve has announced it will be ending Steam Greenlight, and instead replace with a new system called Steam Direct. Valve has announced it will be ending Steam Greenlight, and instead replace with a new system called Steam Direct.

Valve has announced it will be ending Steam Greenlight, and instead replace with a new system called Steam Direct, which will allow developers to publish games on the platform for a fee. Valve hasn’t confirmed the amount of fee it will be charging developers. Steam Direct is expected to launch in Spring 2017, though the company has not confirmed which month the new service will be unveiled.

“When we consider any new features or changes for Steam, our primary goal is to make customers happy. We measure that happiness by how well we are able to connect customers with great content. We’ve come to realize that in order to serve this goal we needed to move away from a small group of people here at Valve trying to predict which games would appeal to vastly different groups of customers,” wrote the company in a blogpost.

With Steam Greenlight, the company moved from a “a tightly curated store to a more direct distribution model,” and in the next few months, it will be “removing the largest remaining obstacle to having a direct path, Greenlight.”

The blog post notes, “Our goal is to provide developers and publishers with a more direct publishing path and ultimately connect gamers with even more great content.” Even though Valve is ending Steam Greenlight, it has called the system a partial success. The company says there are over 100 Greenlight titles on Steam, and these have made at least $1 million each.

The post also acknowledges some of these would not have been published had the company stuck with its rigid curated Steam Store system. According to Valve, while Greenlight helped created a “more direct distribution system,” there was still a lot more left to do. There were still two problems which were not fixed:”improving the entire pipeline for bringing new content to Steam and finding more ways to connect customers with the types of content they wanted.”

So how will Steam Digital be different from Steam Greenlight? Developers who want to be published on the platform will need to “complete a set of digital paperwork, personal or company verification, and tax documents similar to the process of applying for a bank account,” says Valve.

“Once set up, developers will pay a recoupable application fee for each new title they wish to distribute, which is intended to decrease the noise in the submission pipeline,” adds the post.

For now, the company has not specified the amount of fee it will charge developers. Valve says it has spoken to developers, studios about what will qualify as the right amount of fee to charge; the range being suggested is varying from $100 to $5000. “There are pros and cons at either end of the spectrum, so we’d like to gather more feedback before settling on a number,” says Valve.

The post also says, “We want to make sure Steam is a welcoming environment for all developers who are serious about treating customers fairly and making quality gaming experiences. The updates we’ve made over the past few years have been paving the way for improvements to how new titles get on to Steam, and Steam Direct represents just one more step in our ongoing process of making Steam better.“

