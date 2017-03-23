Super Mario Run now available to download on Google Play store

Super Mario Run is available as a free download, although the game does come with in-app purchases. Super Mario Run is available as a free download, although the game does come with in-app purchases.

After months of waiting, Super Mario Run is now available to Android devices. Users in India can download the game through Google Play store. If you have been waiting to play the mobile title on Android, now is the time to hit the download button.

Super Mario Run is available as a free download, although the game does come with in-app purchases. The first three levels are free, but to play beyond, one has to pay a one-time fee of $9.9 (or approx Rs 648). The game also comes with a version 2.0. The version 2.0 is also available for the game on iOS.

The game still includes 24 modes in its World Tour mode and separate challenges in the Toad Tally mode. For those who’re not aware, Super Mario Run is a traditional two-dimensional game. The whole game is played in a portrait mode. All through the game, you are tapping on the screen to move Mario forward to collect coins and step on enemies.

Super Mario Run was earlier exclusive to Apple devices and ranked in over 53 million in revenue. While more than 78 million users have downloaded Super Mario Run, only 5 per cent of them actually paid the full price to unlock the game. Although the game initially garnered buzz before the game debuted on iOS in December, it opened to mixed reviews. Gamers were frustrated given the fact that Super Mario Run requires an internet connection, not to forget the game’s steep price.

