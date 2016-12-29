Super Mario Run is coming to Android, pre-registrations open on Play Store

Super Mario Run was announced on September 7 at the launch of Apple’s latest flagship phones, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Super Mario Run was announced on September 7 at the launch of Apple’s latest flagship phones, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The year 2017 hasn’t arrived but Super Mario Run fans on Android already have a reason to cheer. The mobile game is listed on Google Play Store for pre-registration, suggesting it will make its way to Android pretty soon. Once you’ve pre-registered for the Nintendo’s game, you’ll receive a notification on your device when the app is released.

Nintendo of America, in a tweet said, “Attn @Android users: Pre-Register now to be notified when the official #SuperMarioRun is available on @GooglePlay.” Check out the tweet here:

Attn @Android users: Pre-Register now to be notified when the official #SuperMarioRun is available on @GooglePlay http://t.co/rYJAIDUdO5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 29, 2016

Super Mario Run was rolled out for iOS devices earlier this month. In India the price for the full game on iOS is Rs 620. However, all users can download the game for free, but get limited access to each mode in the game. The three modes in the game include World Tour, Toad Rally and Kingdom builder. We can expect Nintendo to release the game in the same format for Android as well.

The game is designed for one hand play. It recently crossed 50 million downloads on iOS. Super Mario Run was earlier reported to have gained 40 million downloads just four days after the launch. The game became the top app in the iOS App Store within a few days. It requires an active Internet connection to play, and cannot be accessed when offline.

