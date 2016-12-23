Super Mario Run crosses 50 million downloads on Apple App Store

Super Mario Run can be downloaded for free on all iOS devices, but with limited access unless you buy the whole game at Rs 620 Super Mario Run can be downloaded for free on all iOS devices, but with limited access unless you buy the whole game at Rs 620

Nintendo is now celebrating 50 million downloads of its recently launched Super Mario Run game on iOS. To thank all the downloaders of the game for helping the company achieve this feat, they will be rewarded 10 Rally Tickets. The message was sent out as an in-game notification today to all the players of the game.

The notification that was sent is “Celebrating 50 million downloads! To thank all our downloaders, we are giving everyone 10 Rally Tickets. We hope everyone will enjoy the fun of the Toad Rally!”

Super Mario Run was released on December 15 to a global audience, which means that it reached the 50 million target in just over one week. The game was earlier reported to have gained 40 million downloads just four days after the launch. The game became the top app in the iOS App Store within a few days. The game requires an active Internet connection to play, and cannot be accessed when offline.

The 173 mb sized app is available for free download to all users on iOS, but gives only limited access to the three game modes. To get complete access to the game, a user needs to pay Rs 620 to purchase the app. Super Mario Run is presently exclusive to iOS, but Nintendo plans for the game to debut on Google Play Store as well at a future date.

Earlier this week a Nintendo spokesman speaking to WSJ has hinted that the game will not be getting any additional content (either free or paid) in the future. The development partner of Nintendo, DeNa will however be releasing updates with bug fixes and improvements.

Despite the tremendous popularity of the game, Nintendo’s shares have seen a decline since the game’s launch.

