Sony PS4 Pro, PlayStation VR, PS4 Slim announced for India: Pricing, availability

Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 4 Slim have finally been announced for along with the PlayStation VR headset. PS4 Pro is capable of 4K resolution gameplay, and will come with HDR capability. Sony has also announced that popular games like The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Rachet & Clank have been updated to make full use of PS4 Pro’s increased performance.

Sony PS4 Pro is priced at Rs 38,990 and will be available starting mid-February along with the PS4 Slim (priced at Rs 27,990), with bookings starting today. The PlayStation VR headset will become available only by March.

The company has also launched its PS VR headset in the country, which will be available for Rs 41,990 as a bundle inclusive of the headset and the PS4 camera. The bundle is available for pre-order at select stores. The PS VR bundle without the PlayStation camera is priced at Rs 37,990. PS VR is not just compatible with the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim, but is also compatible with the first generation PS4 consoles. Games compatible with the VR headset include Batman: Arkham VR and Driveclub VR.

“The launch of the PS4 Pro is an immensely exciting moment for PlayStation. Never before have we introduced a new console in the middle of a platform’s life-cycle. By providing developers with a new way to showcase their creativity, PS4 Pro enables us to prove out commitment to innovation as well as deliver captivating gameplay experiences for the players,” said Jim Ryan, President of SIEE and President of Global Sales & Marketing SIE.

In addition to this, the Netflix app on PS4 Pro will get an update at launch that will let users stream 4K content such as ‘Luke Cage’ and ‘Narcos Season 2’. Sony PS4 Pro was unveiled on September 8, 2016 and was subsequently launched on November 10 at a price of $399 (approx Rs 27,000).

