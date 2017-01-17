Sony PlayStation VR, PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim to launch in India in first week of February

Sony will bring a PS VR system, alongside the super-charged PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim to India in the first week of February. Sony will bring a PS VR system, alongside the super-charged PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim to India in the first week of February.

After a long wait, Sony is finally ready to launch the PlayStation VR in India, a source close to the development told Indianexpress.com. The advance headset, which has been praised for delivering unique experience in virtual reality, rivals Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Our source also confirmed that the official announcement will happen at India Gaming Show (IGS), which will be held on February 2 to 5 February in Delhi.

Sony’s PlayStation VR plugs straight to the standard PlayStation 4 game console, unlike Oculus Rift which requires a high-end PC and extra graphic cards. The PlayStation VR costs $399 (or approx Rs 27,132) and is considered affordable than its premium priced counterparts. However, it remains to be seen at what price Sony brings the PS VR to India.

The basic design of the PlayStation VR remains the same; it need to be attached to the top half of the face – and you are set. The headset itself comes with a 5.7-inch FHD display (OLED-type), splits across both eyes, providing about 100-degree field of view. The PS VR measures about 185x187x277mm and weighs in at 610 grams.

The headset is built-in sensors. There’s a six-axis motion sensing built into the headset, comprised of a three-axis gyroscope and three axis accelerometer. Sony has revealed that a number of developers and publishers are working on making games for the PlayStation VR.

Other than the PlayStation VR, Sony will launch not one but two PlayStation 4 consoles. The first, is a super-charged version of the original PlayStation 4 that is compatible with high-end 4K TVs. Moreover, the PS4 Pro is made for diehard gamers and billed as a major leap from the standard PS4. The PS4 Pro will be a premium offering, and in the US it sells for $399 ( or approx Rs 27,132).

The second new console will replace the existing PS4 model. It will be the new base model , but smaller and sleeker. In the US, the PS4 Slim sells for $299 ( or approx Rs 20,332). The new PS4 consoles come with an upgraded Dual Shock controller, having a minimal tweaks like a light bar on front.

The PS4 continues to be a hit for Sony, beating the likes of Xbox One and Wii U. Sony has sold 53.4 million PS4 units worldwide since it was released in November 2013.

