Sony at E3 2017: Spider-Man, Days Gone, and other big announcements

Sony showed a ton of new titles for the PS4 at its big E3 press conference in Los Angeles. While the company didn’t announce a new hardware, but that doesn’t mean the show was disappointing. Below we’ve put together a list of the most exciting announcements and the best trailers from Sony’s E3 press conference.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be an action packed game, to be set in India. The story trailer reveals Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross struggle and adventure to protect an Indian Artefact. It appears to be an interesting journey, loaded with a whole of action. The Lost Legacy launches on the PlayStation 4 on August 22.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

During its presentation, Sony revealed a trailer of Horizon: Zero Dawn’s first downloadable content. Dubbed, ‘The Frozen Wilds’, the DLC takes Alloy into a new region filled with snowy mountains and forests. And yes, expect new challenges as well. Horizon: Zero Dawn’s The Frozen Wilds DLC is expected to arrive on the PS4 later this year. Nor price was announced at Sony’s E3 press briefing.

Days Gone

At Sony’s E3 press briefing, we got to see an extended look at the upcoming title – Days Gone, for PS4. The footage shows Deacon St. John fighting a lot of zombies. It appears to be an open world game with its stellar gameplay. No release date was indicated at the press briefing.

God of War

Sony originally revealed a new God of War game at last year’s E3, and now we saw a fresh gameplay footage at E3 2017. The footage stresses on Kratos’s journey with his son, Atreus – and as expected, we got to see some heartwarming moments. Sony says the game will arrive on the PlayStation 4 on early 2018.

Spider-Man

Sony concludes its E3 presentation with Insomniac’s Spider-Man. The trailer showed Spider-Man in his natural avatar, taking on some goons on the construction site. The demo was filled with a cinematic experience. Sony says the upcoming Spider-Man game will launch on PS4 in sometime 2018.

