Sony at E3 2017: Skyrim VR, Moss, Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV and The Inpatient announced for PSVR

During its E3 press briefing in Los Angeles, Sony showed off a number of titles for the PlayStation VR, a virtual reality headset designed to work with the PS4 and PS4 Pro. Here are all the games that Sony announced for the PlayStation VR at the E3 ( Electronic Entertainment Expo).

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is coming to the PlayStation VR this November. The trailer debuted at Sony’s E3 presentation, showing Skyrim in virtual reality. Skyrim VR features the entire game and three add-ons (Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn). Superhot VR is headed to VR this summer. Superhot VR is a first-person shooter which came out last year for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. We also got to see a trailer of Monster of the Deep, a new title coming to the PlayStation VR.

We also got to see a trailer of Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV, a new title coming to the PlayStation VR. It’s a virtual reality fishing game spinoff of Final Fantasy XV, and it’s due out in September. A brand-new title called Moss was announced for Sony’s VR headset. Though there are very few details available at the moment, the gameplay appears to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda. No release date was announced, but Moss is coming to the PS VR and PS4 in 2018. The developers behind Until Dawn are working on a new title for the PS VR, dubbed The Inpatient. The horror game is set in the mental asylum in the 1950s.

For Sony, the PlayStation VR has been a success. Sony has sold more than 1 million units of its virtual reality (VR) headset globally more than sales of HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Sony’s VR headset is designed to work with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro rather than requiring an expensive gaming PC. It retails for $399 (or approx Rs 25,689), which is cheaper than Facebook’s Oculus Rift ($599) and HTC’s Vive ($799).

Back in 2016, Sony announced that more than 100 new titles in the works for the PlayStation VR. According to a report from Canalys, Sony’s PlayStation VR had 60 per cent market share in the US in the first quarter of 2017. The Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) market could become an $80 billion industry, according to Goldman Sachs research.

