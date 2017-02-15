Pokémon GO to see addition of 80 new Pokémons, new berries and more

Pokémon GO, the game that grabbed the spotlight in 2016, will get 80 more Pokémons along with new berries and gameplay. Pokémon GO, the game that grabbed the spotlight in 2016, will get 80 more Pokémons along with new berries and gameplay.

Pokémon GO, the game that grabbed the spotlight in 2016, will get 80 more Pokémons along with new berries and gameplay. A new blogpost from The Pokémon GO team says that later this week, they will add the 80 Pokémons, which were originally discovered in the Johto region in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games series. The list includes Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and others.

The blogpost also says Pokémon with gender-specific variations will start rolling out in the game as well, though the company hasn’t yet specified an exact date as to when these Pokémon will be live in the game.

Other than the new Pokémon additions, the game will also come with some enhanced features. This will include “new evolution,” with the team promising “more opportunities to evolve your Pokémon.” The post also says, “Some Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will soon be able to evolve—into Pokémon that inhabit the Johto region.” Players need to watch out for new evolution items at PokéStops.

The team is also introducing new encounter gameplay. Now the Pokémon you find in the wild might react in new ways as you try and capture them. Additionally the game will have a new item carousels, which will let players select Berries and Poké Balls directly from the encounter screen.

Ninatic Labs is also introducing new Berries so you can lure and catch some of the Pokémon. The two new berries can be gained by spinning the Photo Disc at PokéStops. These new berries are Nanab Berries and Pinap Berries. The Nanab will slow down the Pokémon, thus making it easier to catch, while the Pinap Berry doubles the amount of candy a player gets, if their next catch attempt is successful.

Pokémon GO will also come with new avatar options and will let trainers customise their look with a new selection of hats, shirts, pants, and other items.

In December 2016, Niantic Labs had introduced Pokémon GO for the Apple Watch. In the Apple Watch, players can hatch their Pokémon eggs right from the wrist, the next time they go on a run with the watch on their hand.

Pokémon GO has been downloaded over 500 million times globally, and is one of the top mobile gaming apps in both the Google Play Store and iOS App store.

