Pokémon GO is now available on the Apple Watch

There is some great news for Pokémon GO players this holiday season, Pokémon GO is finally up on the iTunes store for Apple Watch. You can now hatch your Pokémon eggs right from your wrist the next time you go on a run with your Apple Watch. Niantic had taken to the stage at Apple’s event back in September, announcing that Pokémon GO will find its way to the Apple Watch before the end of 2016, and has lived up to that promise. This quashes all recent reports that suggested that the company had scrapped the idea due to low demand of the game.

Trainers can now easily interact with Pokémon GO on Apple Watch using quick taps to discover nearby Pokémon and collect items. Once they encounter a Pokémon, they can catch it using their iPhone. Trainers can also log their play sessions through the Apple Watch app as a ‘Workout’ that will count towards their personal Activity rings, while also tracking steps towards hatching Pokémon eggs.

You can taggle the settings for which notifications to get on the Apple Watch You can taggle the settings for which notifications to get on the Apple Watch

Trainers can also receive notifications about nearby Pokémon, receive notifications about PokéStops nearby, eggs hatching and badges that are awarded. With the summary screen, Pokémon Go players can see all the activity, and all items collected on the way.

Pokémon GO was recently made officially available in India, nearly five months after its official launch back in July – following a new Reliance Jio and Niantic partnership. The game has been downloaded over 500 million times globally and has been one of the top mobile gaming apps in both the Android and iOS app stores.

