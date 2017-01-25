Pokémon Duel strategic board game launched on iOS, Android

Pokémon Duel is now available for free download on both iOS and Android devices Pokémon Duel is now available for free download on both iOS and Android devices

There is a new Pokémon game in town for iOS and Android, users and it will let you fight one-on-one with your friends in Pokémon matches. The game named as Pokémon Duel, has been developed by The Pokémon Company, and comes a little more than six months after the launch of one of the most popular mobile games in 2016 which was Pokemon Go. But unlike that game, the new Pokémon Duel doesn’t require you to walk all the over city hunting for Pikachu or Bulbasaur.

Pokémon Duel is a strategy board game that lets you collect digital pokémon figures. The objective is to deploy your Pokémon figures on the game board and move them to the goal in your opponent’s territory. The main idea of the game is to reach your goal before you opponent.

Players can then build their party of six Pokémon for their team, with each Pokémon having different strengths and also a set number of steps that it can take – making it important to calculate and move your steps strategically. You play by sending your Pokémon on different routes to reach the goal, while also trying to block your opponent from advancing.

“When you get next to one of your foe’s Pokémon along your route, you’ll need to engage in battle to advance. Battles are determined by Attacks on each Pokémon’s Data Disk—spin the disk to see which Attack each Pokémon will use. Try to Knock Out the opposing Pokémon or cause it to move out of your way,” the company explains on its website.

The game also has single player modes. It is free to download on both iOS and Android and allows in-app purchases such as power boosters and Pokémon upgrades. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch as well, when it launches in March.

