PlayStation 4 getting external hard drive support with new beta update

Sony has started to push out PS4 software update version 4.50 (codename, Sasuke) to users on the beta program. The update brings new refinement to the PS4 interface and has also added a much requested feature like custom wallpapers and support for external HDD.

Even though it was possible to upgrade your PS4’s hard disk, the new update will allow users to simply get more storage space by connected an external hard disk drive via one of the two USB 3.0 ports on your console. The external connected hard drive will show up as ‘Extended Storage’ when you check it in the ‘Storage’ settings.

The beta update will also allow you to make your favourite in-game screenshots as desktop background on your PS4’s home screen. “Drop-shadows on text, and the option to dim the Function Area, will help keep the system icons and texts on the home screen clearly visible even if the background image you selected is super bright,” the PlayStation team explained in a blog post.

The Sasuke update will also bring new improvements to the PS4 Quick Menu feature that was given a major revamp in the previous update. The new Quick Menu will be covering even less area on the gameplay screen, giving access to Party features – without being transitioned to a separate screen.

Fans of 3D movies get additional good news for PlayStation, with the new update bringing the ability to watch 3D movies in stereoscopic 3D directly on to the PS VR headset. The notifications page has also seen an upgrade with the condensation of all tabs into a simplified list of one.

If you signed up for the beta and were chosen, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to download and get started.

