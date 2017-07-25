Now turn your smartphone into handheld console with KFC Mountain Dew ‘Gamer’s Box 2.0’

KFC India and Mountain Dew have teamed up together to come up with something called KFC Mountain Dew ‘Gamer’s Box 2.0’. KFC India and Mountain Dew have teamed up together to come up with something called KFC Mountain Dew ‘Gamer’s Box 2.0’.

Your smartphone is a handheld console already, although the touchscreen controls aren’t as good as the physical gamepads and thumbsticks. Smartphones are more than enough to play a AAA title, but if you ask serious gamers they might prefer a Nintendo 3DS XL or Sony PlayStation Vita. To appeal to “hardcore’ mobile gamers, KFC India and Mountain Dew have teamed up to come up with something called KFC Mountain Dew ‘Gamer’s Box 2.0’– a mealbox with built-in gaming controls.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the American restaurant chain known for its fried chicken, has found a novel way to promote the brand, especially among the young gamers. The limited-edition KFC meal box features the built-in slot that grips your phone firmly, adding more of a game console-like feel to it. The left and right side of the box feature two physical gamepads complete with an analog stock, a D-pad, media keys, and two trigger buttons. The set-up is similar to a traditional game controller. The controller connects to smartphones via bluetooth and there are LED indicators to show that it is pairing or has paired.

Devices running Android v3.2 or iOS 7.0 are supported, and the controllers can be charged using a normal smartphone charger. The manual supplied with the Gamer’s Box lists a number of popular titles including Pac-Man, Temple Run, Retro Racing, Warblade HD, and Rush City, among others which can be controlled using the same.

But the box is a bit bulky and we are not sure how much hardcore gamers will like the overall experience, especially since once the meal is gone the meal box becomes a dead weight. However, the contraption will appeal to collectors and die-hard fans of KFC and Mountain Dew. Only ten units of the box will be up for grabs and you will have to act fast to get them.

