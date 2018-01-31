Nintendo Switch sales hit 14.86 million worldwide in 10 months

Nintendo has managed to sell 14.86 million units of Switch in a matter of 10 months of being in the market. Nintendo has managed to sell 14.86 million units of Switch in a matter of 10 months of being in the market.

Nintendo Switch continues to soar in popularity, as the company managed to sell 14.86 million units in 10 months. The Kyoto-based company sold 7.23 million consoles in the quarter, bringing total sales to about 14.86 million units worldwide. This means the Switch outsold its predecessor – the Wii U, which was launched in 2012 and took five years to sell 13.5 million units in its lifetime.

Nintendo aims to ship 20 million Switch consoles in 2018. The US remains Nintendo Switch’s biggest market, where it sold 5.94 million units of the Switch console. In Japan, Nintendo sold about 3.72 million consoles. It sold 5.2 million units in other markets. Super Mario Odyssey was the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, with 9.07 million copies sold since it was released in October. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 7.33 million copies since April and

Splatoon 2 has sold 4.91 million copies since July.

For Nintendo, the Switch has been a huge success for the Japanese company. Initially, many thought the Switch would fail, which is part mobile and home console. In fact, the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch has been the unique form factor that makes it different from Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch costs $299 (or approx Rs 19,003) in the US.

Nintendo’s last hit home console was the Wii, which went on to sell over 100 million units in its lifetime. The Nintendo Wii made its debut in 2006.

