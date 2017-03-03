Nintendo Switch on sale today: Price, specifications and everything else

Nintendo Switch is a new console that you can play both at home and on-the-go. Nintendo Switch is a new console that you can play both at home and on-the-go.

Nintendo’s Switch, the company’s new gaming console, has gone on sale today at a price of $299.99 in the US; it is also going on sale in Japan and UK. While the console is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon, there’s a lot of interest around Nintendo’s new gaming device.

Nintendo, which has promised to launch more mobile games, earlier said it will have over 100 titles for the Switch. The Japanese gaming company is looking to reverse its low sales with the new console as it seeks to take on PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One. Here’s everything to keep in mind about the new Nintendo Switch.

So what’s the Nintendo Switch? What’s shipping in the $299.99 box?

Nintendo Switch console box will come with the following items. For starters, there’s console of course, then the Nintendo Switch dock, and one left and one right Joy-Con controller. There’s also two Joy-Con wrist strap accessories, a Joy-Con grip accessory, Nintendo Switch AC adapter and an HDMI cable inside the box.

What are the specifications of the Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo Switch is touted as the Hybrid console. You can either set it up as the full-fledged console to play games on the television or just use it as a tablet and play games on the go. The Nintendo Switch comes with 6.2-inch LCD Screen with 1280 x 720 which is a Multi-touch capacitive touch screen display.

Overall the dimensions of the Nintendo Switch console are 4-inches x 9.4 inches x 0.55 inches (this is with the Joy-Con attached). The console by itself weighs .66lbs which is around 299 grams, but with the Joy-Con controllers attached this goes up to .88 lbs.

CPU/GPU on the Nintendo Switch console is NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor, and it comes with 32GB storage. The storage space can be expanded up to 2TB via microSDHC or microSDXC card. The console supports Wireless IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.1. In the TV mode, Nintendo Switch can be connected by using a wired LAN adapter.

The video output is 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and 720p via built-in screen in tabletop mode and handheld mode. The audio is compatible with 5.1 channels Linear PCM output, and it has an HMDI connector for the TV mode. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack, Nintendo Switch game cards slot.

Sensors on the Nintendo Switch are Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor. Nintendo’s new gaming console has an Lithium-ion battery of 4310mAh capacity, and the company claims 2.5 – 6.5 hours of battery life with a charging time of three hours.

So what’s the Nintendo Joy-Con Controller?

The Joy-Con Controller are tiny, detachable gamepads, which can be easily detached or slotted from the main console system. It allows for two players to game on the Switch using the left and right controllers. Nintendo says the controllers features new technologies, including “HD rumble” that helps provide accurate feedback players. There’s also a Joy-Con strap,which can be clipped on to the side part of each controller and resembles the Wii Remote strap.

Joy-Con controller on the right includes motion IR sensor, which will be able to detect how far an object is from the user. The idea with these controllers is for a more immersive experience for players.

Nintendo will let players purchase extra controllers for multiplayer games which require three or more players. These controllers will also come in colours like red and blue.

For those looking for a more traditional game controller experience, Nintendo also has Joy-Con grip accessory. You can slide both the controllers into this accessory, and you’ll have a traditional gaming controller on your hands, ready for gaming. However to create two of these, you’ll need buy two extra Joy-Con controllers as well as an grip accessory.

Is the Nintendo Switch coming to India? Is the console region locked?

Nintendo Switch has only been announced for three markets right now. While Nintendo Switch is not region locked, there’s no word on when it will officially come to India. For most Nintendo fans in India, the best bit will be try and import it from some website that is willing to deliver here.

What about multiplayer online gaming on the Nintendo Switch

According to Nintendo’s website, they will have a multiplayer gaming service. This is free for now, but in fall 2017, the company will launch a paid service.

What about backwards compatibility for games, controllers?

Sadly, the Nintendo Switch console won’t support backwards compatibility. Nintendo also says controllers from previous platforms won’t be supported either.

