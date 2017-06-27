Nintendo SNES Classic Edition with 21 games announced, coming in September

Nintendo has announced a retro version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). Nintendo has announced a retro version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

Nintendo has announced a retro version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). The Super NES Classic edition comes with 21 built-in games and two controllers. The Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition will be priced at $79.99 (or approx Rs. 5155) when it goes on sale on September 29. Nintendo’s SNES Classic console will be available in the US, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

The Japanese company is reviving the retro console, after a long 26 years. The original console was debuted in 1990 and dominated the video gaming market. The console managed to sell 50 million units worldwide. The SNES (which stands for Super Nintendo Entertainment System ) was known for its strong lineup of games.

The SNES Classic Edition will feature 21 games from the legendary console including Super Mario RPG, Final Fantasy III, EarthBound, and Street Fighter II Turbo, among others. The retro console will come bundled with the never-before-released Star Fox 2 game as well.

At launch there will be two different versions of the console. Like the original SNES, the European and Japanese markets will get a mini version of Super Nintendo and Super Famicom.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, in a statement.

Last year, Nintendo announced the NES Classic, a miniature version of the original Nintendo Entertainment System with 30 games built-in. The console, which was priced at $60 (or approx Rs. 3867) , sold out instantly at nearly every major retailer where it was made available, especially in the US. The mini version of Nintendo’s classic console plugs directly into a big screen TV using an HDMI cable, and includes classic games such as Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda, among others.

In November, Nintendo said it was working to increase production of the console. However, the company discontinued the console in April of this year, just months after its release.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd