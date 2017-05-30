Nintendo plans to boost production of Switch console to meet soaring demand: Report

Ever since Nintendo made the Switch available, the console has been difficult to find in the market. Finding the console at a retail store is still hard. Although the retail stories are getting a Nintendo Switch, gamers are quick to snatch the console. And now, a new report from the Financial Times claims Nintendo is finally ready to ramp up production of the Switch to meet the high demand.

The report states that Nintendo is planning to produce as many as 18 million units by the end of the fiscal year. The shortage of the console apparently made Nintendo change its mind to increase the production of the Switch. The Financial Times report is in line with The Wall Street Journal previously reporting that Nintendo would increase production of the Switch from 8 million to 16 million units in the coming year.

Citing “people close to the company”, the report says Nintendo intends to increase production of the console to meet demand ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas sales peak. During the same time-frame, Nintendo will release a high-profile game title, Super Mario Odyssey, for the Switch.

However, the report also states Nintendo has denied it plans to boost production of the console, claiming it would stick to its original plan of producing 10 million units of the Switch for the fiscal year ending March 2018. That being said, many analysts have predicted that the company will increase production of the Switch, following the success of the console.

After tasting failure with the Wii U, which was launched way back in 2012, Nintendo earlier this year launched the Switch – its latest console. The Switch essentially looks like a tablet device, but can be used as a home console. The console rivals Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One. Internationally, Nintendo Switch has been priced at $299 ( or approx Rs. 19,322).

