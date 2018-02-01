Nintendo announces ‘Mario Kart Tour’, coming to smartphones by March 2019

Mario Kart Tour is set to arrive sometime before March 2019. (Image credit: Nintendo/Facebook) Mario Kart Tour is set to arrive sometime before March 2019. (Image credit: Nintendo/Facebook)

Nintendo is bringing its hugely popular Mario Kart series to smartphones. A new “Mario Kart Tour” game is in development, according to Nintendo. Not much is known about the game itself, but Nintendo says it will be released sometime in the next fiscal year, which ends in March 2019.

Mario Kart is Nintendo’s most talked-about titles, and a new Mario Kart game for smartphones is a logical attempt to increase the fan following among casual gamers. Nintendo’s other mobile games include Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing, and Fire Emblem series. Nintendo’s first mobile game, Miitomo, was released in March 2016. Though the game was not successful, its others games fared much better – both critically and commercially. In late 2016, Nintendo announced Super Mario Run for iPhone, which was seen as the company’s first real foray into the mobile gaming market.

It is said that Nintendo is working on multiple titles for smartphones. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Japanese company is developing a Legend of Zelda title for smartphones. The Legend of Zelda – the iconic series – has a cult following among fans.

The Japanese gaming company also announced a “Super Mario” movie, a collaborative effort between Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind Minions and Despicable Me. The movie will be co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, a veteran video game maker who created the Mario character in 1981. The company did not say when the movie will be released.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

The long-awaited multiplayer service for the Nintendo Switch has been announced as well. The company says an online service will launch in September 2018. The Switch is Nintendo’s latest console in the market. Sitting at 14.86 million units, the Switch has been the company’s best selling console in years after the Wii, which came out in 2006.

