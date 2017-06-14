Nintendo at E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey gets release date, new Pokemon, and more titles announced

From Super Mario Odyssey to a brand new Pokemon title, here are the biggest highlights of Nintendo E3 press conference From Super Mario Odyssey to a brand new Pokemon title, here are the biggest highlights of Nintendo E3 press conference

Nintendo is having an amazing year, with the success of the Switch console. At E3 this year, Nintendo showed us a slew of upcoming titles that will hit the Switch. We’ve heard that Super Mario Odyssey will be getting a release date, but Nintendo debuted a number of titles at the E3 conference, like Metroid Prime 4, new Kirby, new Pokemon game, details on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s upcoming DLC packs, and much more. Here are the biggest highlights of Nintendo E3 press conference.

New Pokemon game coming to the Switch

Nintendo was quick to tease a new Pokemon game for the Switch. There was no footage, or a release date, all we know is that The Pokemon Company is working on a brand new title for Nintendo Switch. We also got to know that it may not release for more than a year. Suffice to say, we might get to see a closer look at the game sometime later this year.

Metroid Prime 4 announced for Nintendo Switch

After all Nintendo is making a new Metroid game. So far, we know nothing about the game. In fact, other than the name and a logo we know nothing about the game itself. Metroid Prime 4 will be the fourth game in the sci-fi series, after Metroid Prime (2002), Metroid Prime 2 (2003) and Metroid Prime 3 (2007). And yes, it will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

A Kirby game for the Switch

Nintendo is developing a new Kirby game for the Switch, and its coming next year. There’s no specific name given to the title, but the trailer shown during the presentation reveals that a new Kirby game will support up to four players for co-op platforming. Nintendo didn’t offer many details, instead focusing on the gameplay.

A new Yoshi game to arrive on Nintendo Switch

A new Yoshi game has been announced for Nintendo Switch. Expect a lot of jumping, egg throwing, and much more. Yoshi appears to be a big title being planned for the Switch. The game is schedule for a 2018 release, although an exact date hasn’t been given. The adorable title looks like it was inspired by Yoshi’s Woolly World, first appeared on the Wii U.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is coming to the Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s release date has been confirmed. The upcoming RPG hits the Switch this holiday season. The trailer gives us some hints about the story line, and its looks fantastic. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the sequel of the 2010 Wii title which was also released for the 3DS.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting two new content packs, due out this holiday season. A teaser for the DLC showed “The Champions Ballad” will feature Mipha, Urbosa, Daruk, and Revali. The Four champions appearing in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be available as Amiibos. The game’s first DLC pack will launch on June 30, for both Nintendo Switch and Wii U.



Super Mario Odyssey release date announced

Nintendo’s “Super Mario Odyssey” game for the Switch arrives on October 27. We also saw a brand new trailer during the Nintendo Spotlight today. In the game Mario is running around New Donk City, and this time around Mario can control different enemies by throwing his hat at them, which seems to be one of the big highlights of the gameplay.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd