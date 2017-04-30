New Nintendo 2DS XL FAQ: Everything you need to know

The new 2DS XL is designed to fit between the 2DS and 3DS XL handheld consoles. The new 2DS XL is designed to fit between the 2DS and 3DS XL handheld consoles.

Nintendo Switch has been a massive success – but that doesn’t mean that the company will abandon the development of handheld consoles anytime soon. In a quest to attract the young crowd and teenagers, Nintendo has announced the 2DS XL, a new version of 2DS. Featuring a clamshell design, the new handheld boasts every feature found on the 3DS XL – minus the 3D tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the new 2DS XL.

What is 2DS XL?

The new 2DS XL is designed to fit between the 2DS and 3DS XL handheld consoles. The new console is lighter than the 3DS XL but has the same dimensions, featuring a 4.88-inch primary display and 4.18-inch secondary display. Unlike the 2DS – which has a flat, tablet shape – the new 2DS XL has a clamshell design.

Even though the handheld console lacks the 3DS’s stereoscopic capabilities, meaning visuals will be displayed only in 2D, but it can still be able to play thousands of games made for the 3DS. The new handheld console also includes a C-stick and Z-buttons.

What’s included in the box?

Included in the box are an AC adapter, a stylus, six AR cards and a 4GB microSDHC memory card.

How powerful will be the 2DS XL compared to the 3DS XL?

The internals of the new 2DS XL are exactly the same as the 3DS XL. “The system is lighter but still packs the same power as new Nintendo 3DS XL”, Nintendo said in a press statement.

Will the 2DS XL feature NFC amiibo support?

Like the 3DS, the new 2DS XL will feature NFC support for amiibo cards and figures

Will the 2DS XL support each and every 3DS game on the market?

Yes, the new 2DS XL will support each and every 3DS game on the market. Of course, it won’t be able to display any game in 3D. As Nintendo points out in a release, there are over a thousand games in the 3DS game library, but the new console will launch with Hey! Pikmin and Miitopia.

When will be Nintendo 2DS XL releasing?

Nintendo 2DS XL will be launching in the US and Europe on July 28 in two different colour variants: Black + Turquoise and White + Orange.

How much the console will cost?

The console will cost you around $149 ( or approx Rs. 9,577). Since Nintendo is not officially available in India, gamers have no option but to import the device as and when the console hits the market.

