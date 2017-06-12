Microsoft’s E3 press conference: Xbox One X, Minecraft, Assassin’s Creed and more

Here’s a look at the top announcements from Microsoft’s E3 press conference. Here’s a look at the top announcements from Microsoft’s E3 press conference.

Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference is over, and Project Scorpio has officially been revealed to the world. Microsoft showcased the Xbox One X gaming console, calling it the most powerful one in the world with a price tag of $499. The official sale is November 7 for Xbox One X.

But the Xbox One wasn’t the only thing revealed at Microsoft’s E3 press conference. Assassin’s Creed, Crackdown 3, Forza Motorsport 7, a version of Minecraft with cross-platform support (though no PS4 yet), and more were also showcased. Here’s a look at the top announcements from Microsoft’s E3 press conference.

Microsoft’s Project Scorpio aka Xbox One X revealed

Microsoft was going to announce the new Xbox, known as Project Scorpio. In terms of specifications, Microsoft’s new Xbox One X comes with 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD Internal storage coupled with 12 GB of GDDR5 at 326 GB/s.

Xbox One’s Optical Drive has support for 4K/ HDR Blu-ray. List of ports on the new Xbox One X is 2 HDMI Ports (1 HDMI 1.4b in, 1 HDMI 2.0b out), 3 USB 3.0 Ports, one IR Out port, S/PDIF port and one Ethernet port. It also comes with HDR 10 video format supported.

Xbox One X has a custom AMD CPU with eight x86 cores, which are clocked at 2.3GHz. On the graphics side, Xbox One X’s GPU is capable of 6 teraflops of performance. The new Xbox One X also uses “advanced liquid cooling” and “supercharger-style centrifugal fan” to keep cool.

Microsoft’s Xbox Backward Compatibility program will ensure that all games from the older Xbox 360 can be ported onto the Xbox One. (Source: AP) Microsoft’s Xbox Backward Compatibility program will ensure that all games from the older Xbox 360 can be ported onto the Xbox One. (Source: AP)

Microsoft Xbox backwards compatibility program

Microsoft’s Xbox Backward Compatibility program will ensure that games from the older Xbox 360 can be ported onto the Xbox One. Microsoft says the digital titles, which are compatible will automatically reflect in the Ready to Install section of the newer console. For disc-based games, users can insert the disc, and just download the game.

However, you’ll still need to keep the disc in the drive to play, even after you’ve downloaded the game on your hard drive on the Xbox One. According to Microsoft, these original Xbox games will join the “Backward Compatibility” list in the fall of 2017.

4K update to Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon Killer, Halo Wars 2

Microsoft announced in its E3 conference that some games will be getting the 4K upgraded at no extra cost on the Xbox One X. So far the list of titles, which will get the 4K update includes Gears of War 4, Killer Instinct, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Halo Wars 2. Overall, there are more than 30 titles which will receive the free update over the course of the year. The list also includes Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7, among others.

Crackdown 3 gets a release date

Microsoft E3 press conference also gave us a release date for Crackdown 3, and it will launch on November 7 along with the Xbox One X gaming console. It will also be available for Windows 10 on the same date. The press conference showcased the trailer for the game, and it also gets a guest appearance from the famous Terry Crews.

Microsoft, not Ubisoft, gave us the first glimpse at the game, which will launch on October 27, across platforms. (Source: YouTube) Microsoft, not Ubisoft, gave us the first glimpse at the game, which will launch on October 27, across platforms. (Source: YouTube)

Assassins Creed Origins

The latest Assassins Creed Origins game is set in ancient Egypt, and based on the story of Bayak a magi, he is however the last magi or protector of his community. Microsoft gave the first glimpse at the game, which will launch on October 27, across platforms. Assassin’s Creed Origins has some new gameplay mechanics as well.

Forza 7 release date

Microsoft’s press conference also revealed a release date for Forza 7 Motorsport, which will come to Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 3 2017, according to a report on IGN. Forza 7 Motorsport will come with 700 new cars, 30 racing environments, and on Xbox One X it will run at a native 4k resolution with 60 FPS. The new Forza 7 will come with a massive collection of Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche cars.

The Minecraft Super Duper Graphics pack will be released this winter.(Source: AP) The Minecraft Super Duper Graphics pack will be released this winter.(Source: AP)

Minecraft goes cross platform

Minecraft is going cross platform and players will get the same edition of the game on mobiles devices, VR, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10 PC or Xbox One. Minecraft’s team is calling this the ‘Better together update’ Minecraft will also get 4k update which will bring more graphical elements to the game. The Minecraft Super Duper Graphics pack will be released this winter.

Each player is equipped with an exosuit known as Javelins. They give players superhuman abilities, and are customizable. (Source: AP) Each player is equipped with an exosuit known as Javelins. They give players superhuman abilities, and are customizable. (Source: AP)

Bioware’s Anthem

Microsoft’s E3 also showcased Bioware’s new game Anthem, which is a third-person shooter game that will be coming in fall of 2018. The timeline of Anthem is futuristic and all players are known as freelancers. Each player is equipped with an exosuit known as Javelins. They give players superhuman abilities, and are customizable.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd