Microsoft Xbox One X vs Sony PS4 Pro: Which is the best 4K console?

While the PS4 Pro doesn't have the ability to render games in native 4K, it has the price advantage. So which console are you planning to buy?

Microsoft has announced its new Xbox home console – the Xbox One X. It’s claimed to be the most powerful console ever made and will be priced for $499 (or approx Rs 32,159). We already know the internal specifications of the Xbox One X, which puts the console in direct competition with Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro.

Both consoles are targeted at the hardcore community, unlike Nintendo Switch which is a hybrid machine, primarily caters to a wide audience of users. The PS4 Pro is out now, but the Xbox One X will only be made available in November. The Xbox One X's biggest highlight is its support for 4K, while the console is also fully compatible with all previous Xbox One games and accessories. While the PS4 Pro doesn't have the ability to render games in native 4K, it has the price advantage. So which console are you planning to buy? Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. Let's find out in our comparison.

Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro – Processor, Graphics and RAM

The Xbox One X is more powerful than the PS4 Pro in terms of processing output. The Xbox One X features six teraflops of processing power that runs at 2.3GHz, in comparison, the PlayStation 4 Pro offers four teraflops at 2.1Ghz. The Xbox One X is paired with 12GB of GDDR5 memory, with 9GB unlocked for developers, more than that of the PS4 Pro’s 8GB of DDR5 memory. The CPU is also clocked a bit higher, improving the overall performance.Both consoles come with 1TB of storage by default.

Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro – Games, backward compatible and other media

As you might expect, the Xbox One X is superior to the PS4 Pro due to the increased GPU power and better memory performance. As a result, the Xbox One X is capable of play games in native 4K at 60 frames per second. By contrast, the PS4 Pro does offer upscaled content in 4K but the console can’t handle games at 60 fps. Both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X support existing PS4 and Xbox One titles. Microsoft said all Xbox One games will look better on the Xbox One X. You will be able to play games either in Full HD, or play it in Ultra-HD resolution.

While it's true that both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X are more powerful, there are no exclusive titles available on the consoles. The Xbox One X can play Ultra-HD Blu-ray disks, whereas the PS4 Pro can't play 4K Blu-rays.

The PS4 Pro is out now, but the Xbox One X will only be made available in November.

Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro – Price and Conclusion

At the moment you can pick up the PS4 Pro for around Rs 38,000. Most importantly the console is available in India. The Xbox One X will only hit the markets in November for $499 ( or approx Rs 32,159). We cannot guarantee whether Microsoft will bring the Xbox One X to India or not.

In terms of sheer raw power, the Xbox One X wins over the PlaytStation 4 Pro. Do keep in mind that the Xbox One X is more expensive to purchase. Also, you need to keep in mind that Sony has a robust lineup of exclusive and third-party games that Microsoft just can’t match.

