Microsoft Xbox One X launched in India at Rs 44990, sale to begin from January 15

Microsoft’s Xbox One X is finally headed to India, ending days of speculation about its arrival in the country. Pitched as the rival to Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro, Microsoft will start selling the Xbox One X in India from January 15 at a price of Rs 44,990. The announcement was made on the company’s India site. Those interested will be able to buy the Xbox One X starting January 15 from Amazon India and Flipkart.

The Xbox One X is Microsoft’s first console designed to run games at 4K resolution, with some titles playable at 60 at up to frames per second. For a pro-gamer, it makes a lot of sense. Previously codenamed Project Scorpio, the console features a customised 2.3GHz CPU, a custom 40-core graphics processor paired with 6 teraflops of performance, and 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. The console is capable of outputting games at a 4K Ultra-HD resolution, and takes advantage of high-dynamic range and Dolby Atmos audio.

Microsoft’s Xbox One X points the way forward to the next-generation console gaming, as it rivals Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro, which tops at 4.2 teraflops. This means the Xbox One X has an edge over the PlayStation 4 Pro on a technical specifications basis, with the console running faster and smoother with extra RAM.

Latest first-party games like Forza 7 will certainly look great on a 4K TV, taking advantage of Xbox One X’s hardware. Even if you own a regular 1080p TV, the console will create more detailed and sharper pictures. And if you want a console to watch movies, the Xbox One X is a better buy. After all, it comes with a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray player, while the PlayStation 4 Pro only has a regular Blu-ray player. Both consoles offer the ability to stream movies through Netflix and Amazon Prime video, however.

The Xbox One X isn’t for everyone and yes, it seems too pricey in India. The PlayStation 4 Pro, in comparison, costs Rs 38,990 in India.

