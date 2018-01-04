Microsoft Xbox One X launched in India at Rs 44990, sale to begin from January 15

Top News
Microsoft Xbox One X, which is priced at Rs 44990, will be made available in India from January 15.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2018 7:22 pm
Xbox One X, Xbox One X price in India, Xbox One X amazon, Xbox One X flipkart, Microsoft Xbox One X specifications, Xbox One X features, PlayStation 4 Pro, PS4, Nintendo Switch, gaming, games, consoles Microsoft’s Xbox One X finally has a price and a release date in India.
Microsoft’s Xbox One X is finally headed to India, ending days of speculation about its arrival in the country.  Pitched as the rival to Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro, Microsoft will start selling the Xbox One X in India from January 15 at a price of Rs 44,990. The announcement was made on the company’s India site.  Those interested will be able to buy the Xbox One X  starting January 15 from Amazon India and Flipkart.

The Xbox One X is Microsoft’s first console designed to run games at 4K resolution, with some titles playable at 60 at up to frames per second. For a pro-gamer, it makes a lot of sense. Previously codenamed Project Scorpio, the console features a customised 2.3GHz CPU, a custom 40-core graphics processor paired with 6 teraflops of performance, and 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. The console is capable of outputting games at a 4K Ultra-HD resolution, and takes advantage of high-dynamic range and Dolby Atmos audio.

Microsoft’s Xbox One X points the way forward to the next-generation console gaming, as it rivals Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro, which tops at 4.2 teraflops. This means the Xbox One X has an edge over the PlayStation 4 Pro on a technical specifications basis, with the console running faster and smoother with extra RAM.

Latest first-party games like Forza 7 will certainly look great on a 4K TV, taking advantage of Xbox One X’s hardware. Even if you own a regular 1080p TV, the console will create more detailed and sharper pictures. And if you want a console to watch movies, the Xbox One X is a better buy. After all, it comes with a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray player, while the PlayStation 4 Pro only has a regular Blu-ray player. Both consoles offer the ability to stream movies through Netflix and Amazon Prime video, however.

The Xbox One X isn’t for everyone and yes, it seems too pricey in India. The PlayStation 4 Pro, in comparison, costs Rs 38,990 in India.

