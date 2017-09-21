Microsoft Xbox One S launched in India: Pre-order details, price, and everything you need to know

Xbox One S is an upgraded version of the original Xbox One – the slimline hardware refresh that’s touted as the most compact Xbox ever. Xbox One S is an upgraded version of the original Xbox One – the slimline hardware refresh that’s touted as the most compact Xbox ever.

After a long delay, Microsoft finally launched the Xbox One S for the Indian market. The console is now up for pre-order from Amazon India, Flipkart and select retailers. Microsoft is offering the Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle, which will be available in both 500GB and 1TB storage options with prices starting from Rs 29,990.

Xbox One S is an upgraded version of the original Xbox One – the slimline hardware refresh that’s touted as the most compact Xbox ever. It is 40 per cent smaller than the Xbox One and has a “robot white” colour scheme. Thanks to the new design, the console can be stood upright with an optional vertical stand. Plus, the external power brick, is now housed inside.

The home console supports 4K UHD video output as well as HDR (High Dynamic Range) for those with newer TV sets. Xbox One S also comes with an updated controller that features a “streamlined” design. The controller has an improved range as well as Bluetooth support, which allows better pairing with Windows 10 PC. Another big change you’ll notice in the Xbox One S is the lack of a Kinect port on the back. However, the console is compatible with Kinect motion controller and those who want it will be able to use a USB adapter to use the accessory. .

Xbox One S will officially launch in India on October 5. Xbox One S 500GB storage variant will be available for Rs 29,990, while the 1TB variant will be available for Rs 34,990. Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle includes the console itself, Forza Horizon 3, the all-new Xbox wireless controller and fourteen-day trial membership of Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox One S was first announced at last year’s E3 gaming conference starting at $299 for the base model. Microsoft took a whole year to bring the Xbox One S to India, which tells a lot about the company’s strategy for the Indian market. Xbox One S competes directly with Sony’s PlayStation 4, which has been a popular console among hardcore gamers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd