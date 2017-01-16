Microsoft Windows 10 to get ‘Game Mode’ for improved performance

The new game mode will optimize Windows 10 PC for increased performance. The new game mode will optimize Windows 10 PC for increased performance.

As a part of the upcoming Creators update, Microsoft is adding a new mode to Windows 10 which it says will improve game performance. Microsoft’s Mike Ybarra, Head of Platform Engineering for Xbox, confirmed the Game Mode will boost performance across Win32 and Universal Windows Platform titles.

The company announced it will start releasing some of the visual elements for Game Mode this week in an Insider preview, with the feature being fully operational in builds shortly thereafter, said Ybarra.

The details of how exactly the Game Mode will function are limited , but Microsoft claims “it will optimize your Windows 10 PC for increased performance in gaming”. The Xbox One maker says it will reveal more details on how the Game Mode function “soon”.

Other than the Game Mode, Microsoft also announced a slew of announcements. Ybarra once again touched upon its Beam game streaming service for Windows 10 and Xbox One, which the company bought last year. Microsoft sees Beam as one of the easiest and quickest ways to stream your gameplay.

It will be featured on both platforms, whether you’re on PC or a console. As Ybarra claims, no additional software is needed, and viewers everywhere will be able to watch and interact with you while you broadcast.

In addition, it appears as if a new update is coming to the Xbox One that will launch a new Guide, allowing users to experience enhanced Guide as an overlay on the left side of your screen. It is unknown how this will operate, as the blogpost only outline the step in which the guide will function.

Microsoft has been rumoured to add the Game Mode to the Windows 10 to boost gaming performance. Last month, a report from Ubergizmo citing Twitter user @h0x0r , who first found traces of “gamemode.dll” in the latest developer build of Windows 10.

The game mode is essentially a move to make PCs closer to consoles. The update won’t become available until the Spring. However, Ybarra said we should be hearing more about the feature in the near future.

