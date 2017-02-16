Microsoft to unveil Xbox Project Scorpio at E3 2017

Unlike the PlayStation 4 Pro, the Project Scorpio will be a generation leap. Unlike the PlayStation 4 Pro, the Project Scorpio will be a generation leap.

Microsoft has urged Xbox fans to “brace for big news” at its E3 press conference in June in Los Angeles. The conference will be used as the platform to shed more light on the hardware aspect of the console which is set to include 4K gaming, rather than just 4K video streaming that’s available with the Xbox One S.

First announced at E3 2016, Project Scorpio will be an upgraded version of the Xbox One. The company claims that Project Scorpio to be “the most powerful console ever”. Unlike the PlayStation 4 Pro, the Project Scorpio will be a generation leap.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The Scorpio will be a beast, as it comes with 6 teraflops of computational power and 320GB/s of memory bandwidth. It will have 8GB of graphics memory. The Project Scorpio will be fully backwards compatible with the Xbox One, including all games, Kinect and accessories. The Scorpio is designed to handle VR, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed compatibility with any existing handsets such as the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.

Brace for big news.#XboxE3 briefing will air Sunday, June 11 at 2 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/EWilMOb47s — Xbox (@Xbox) February 15, 2017

Also read: Microsoft E3 2016: Xbox One S to get smaller and more powerful

The upcoming console will not get exclusive games, however. Xbox Chief told Windows Central in an interview that no games are designed exclusively for Project Scorpio. “As we announced at E3, Scorpio will be 100% compatible with all Xbox One titles and there will be no Scorpio exclusive games, pending any potential unique accessories such as VR. Experienced developers who make PC games or ship their titles on multiple platforms are very familiar with the development process of targeting multiple performance configurations.”

Microsoft’s Project Scorpio is scheduled for a release later this year, although right now we’ve no clue how the console looks or how much it will cost. More details will be revealed when Microsoft’s pre-E3 press conference kicks off on June 11.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd