Microsoft to ship Acer’s Mixed Reality headsets later this month

US tech giant Microsoft will start shipping the “Mixed Reality” headset later this month in a bid to make Windows 10 the most complete platform across the broadest range of devices.

Mixed Reality (MR) is a combination of virtual and augmented reality to produce new environments and visualisations where physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real time.

“When we begin the phased rollout of the developer kits this month, the kits will include the Acer headset, along with documentation and access to Windows 10 Insider preview builds and the software development kit (SDK) to enable developers to build mixed reality applications,” said Alex Kipman, Technical Fellow, Microsoft.

Acer Windows Mixed Reality Development Edition headset include two high-resolution liquid crystal displays at 1440 x 1440 resolution, display refresh rate up to 90 Hz (native), built-in audio out and microphone support through 3.5mm jack, single cable with HDMI 2.0 (display) and USB 3.0 (data) for connectivity.

Microsoft plans to bring mixed reality content to the Xbox One family of devices, including Project Scorpio, in 2018.

To empower even more developers to create in mixed reality, we gave a “golden ticket” to game developers who attended our Windows Mixed Reality session at Game Developers Conference, and those developers will receive the Acer developer edition headset in the coming months, added Kipman.