Microsoft stops selling the original Xbox One in US, UK: Reports

Microsoft has stopped selling the original Xbox One in the US and UK, according to reports. Microsoft has stopped selling the original Xbox One in the US and UK, according to reports.

Microsoft has apparently stopped selling the original Xbox One in the US and UK, indicating that the company may be preparing to phase out the four-year old game console system. By discontinuing the Xbox One, it means gamers will have to choose between the Xbox One S and the upcoming Xbox One X.

The original Xbox One model is listed as ‘sold-out” on Microsoft’s official online store in the US. You’ll be able to buy refurbished Xbox One, but no new retail units are up from grabs from the online store, reports the Engadget. In the UK, the console is listed as ‘out of stock’, according to news website TechRadar. Meanwhile, Kotaku UK claims Microsoft has discontinued the production of the Xbox One.

The discontinuation of the original Xbox One model should be seen as a logical step for the company. Last year, Microsoft launched the Xbox One S, a slimmer version of the Xbox One with enhanced processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player. The console was launched at an effective price of $299 (or approx Rs 19,010), replacing the chunky Xbox One, which made its debut in 2013.

Other than the Xbox One S, Microsoft is getting ready to launch the Xbox One X later this year. The console is pitched as the world’s most powerful console ever made. The home console is considerably smaller in size compared to the original Xbox One – but it features the top-of-the-line specifications and features. It costs $500 (0r approx Rs 31,942), and launches November 7 in the US, UK and other markets. The Xbox One X is an answer to Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro. The company will be selling a special “limited edition”as well – dubbed the Project Scorpio Edition, to commemorating the launch of the Xbox One X.

At the time of writing, the original Xbox One is available for sale through Amazon India and Flipkart. Unfortunately, Microsoft isn’t selling the Xbox One S in the Indian market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd