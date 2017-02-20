Microsoft releases Beam streaming service to selective ‘Xbox One Insider’ members

Beam will connect to a user’s Xbox Live account, making it easy to stream favourite games to Beam and Xbox Live community. ( Source: Youtube) Beam will connect to a user’s Xbox Live account, making it easy to stream favourite games to Beam and Xbox Live community. ( Source: Youtube)

Microsoft has released an app for its Beam streaming service to selective “Xbox One Insider” members, media reports said.

“In addition to allowing users to broadcast streams, Beam also gives them the power to watch and chat with each other, similar to Twitch,” tech website theverge.com reported on Monday.

In 2016, Microsoft acquired Beam, a live streaming video platform that focuses on video gaming, including playthroughs of video games and allows viewers to interact with the streams.

“We are building Beam as a feature of Xbox One and Windows 10, making Beam one of the easiest and quickest ways to stream your gameplay,” said Mike Ybarra, head, Platform Engineering, Xbox.

Beam will connect to a user’s Xbox Live account, making it easy to stream favourite games to Beam and Xbox Live community. No extra software is needed and viewers anywhere will be able to watch the users’ streams and interact with their broadcast.

The company is also adding updates to the Activity Feed, so you can connect and share more with your gaming friends. Microsoft is working on a new “Game Mode” feature for Windows 10 that will enhance the PC gaming experience of users making it run faster.

The company will also release “Arena” on Xbox Live, where you can play in organised tournaments or create your own, making eSports available for everyone.