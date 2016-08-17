Microsoft India tries to sell Xbox Fitness, a service shut down last month

Microsoft has promised to issue refunds to everyone who has purchased content in the Xbox Fitness program Microsoft has promised to issue refunds to everyone who has purchased content in the Xbox Fitness program

Microsoft India has sent a press-release promoting the Xbox console as a fitness device, and if you’ve ever played any of the Kinect games you’d know it makes you break out into a sweat. The release introduces us to two new fitness regiments for its Xbox Fitness platform, YO:30 and Extreme Combat for Xbox Fitness. The YO:30 is a 5-workout series designed by famed Hollywood Yoga Instructor Jake Ferreee and Extreme Combat, which is a total-body MMA (mixed martial arts) program with 5 workouts that challenge your core, increase your calorie burn, and build your strength. The only problem is; the Xbox Fitness platform was killed off on June 26, 2016.

The program, original announced in November 2013, was finally shuttered on June 27, 2016, a day after the announcement. What this means is that you may no longer purchase content that is part of the Xbox Fitness programme and in the event that you already had purchased said content, it will be playable only till July 1, 2017, post which even the content you already own will not be playable. It isn’t all unfair though, as Microsoft has promised to issue refunds to everyone who has purchased content in the Xbox Fitness program in the form of credits into their Microsoft Accounts.

It is interesting, yet sad, that for some reason Microsoft India will try and push out content which isn’t just out-dated, but apparently isn’t even available for download anymore. Moreover, as pointed out on Microsoft Studios blog (where they officially announce the retirement of Xbox Fitness) the said content won’t even be playable after July 1, 2017. The release further spoke of Kinect Sports Season 2, Dance Central, Kinect Rush, Your Shape Fitness Evolved and UFC Personal Trainer, all Kinect games designed for the older Xbox 360 console and not available for the Xbox One. Frankly, it is disheartening to see the India operations of Xbox fall so out-of-sync with the global movement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd