India Gaming Show 2017 begins today: Top announcements by PlayStation, Samsung

The 4-day event will serve as a glimpse into the future of interactive entertainment industry. The 4-day event will serve as a glimpse into the future of interactive entertainment industry.

India Gaming Show (IGS) 2017, an International gaming, animation and infotainment event, kicked off in New Delhi on Thursday. The event is taking place from February 2 to 5 and is organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology, the India Gaming Show brings together the likes of PlayStation, HTC, Samsung, Epson and Asus under one roof. It came as a bit of surprise to see the absence of Xbox from the major gaming show, though. No update about the Xbox One S meaning Microsoft, in all probability, is skipping the India launch.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Although the India Gaming Show saw the participation of Sega, Konami, Square Einx, there weren’t any new titles to be played on the floor. But that doesn’t mean that the event was lacking on announcements.

Sony, for example, unveiled the PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation VR for the Indian market. While the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 4 Slim will hit the market in February, the PlayStation VR is set to launched in March. There were plenty of playable games at the booth, naturally.

Also read: Sony PS4 Pro, PlayStation VR, PS4 Slim announced for India: Pricing, availability

Samsung, on the other hand, launched its curved gaming monitors in India. The new curved monitors are designed for professional and hardcore gamers. Samsung has used quantum dots in the new curved monitors, meaning they don’t suffer from OLED’s lag issues, making them a better choice for gamers. The new curved monitors namely LC24FG70 and LC27FG70 and comes with a price tag of Rs 35,000 and Rs 42,000, respectively.

In addition, Asus unveils the ROG Strix GL553 gaming laptop during the show, which is considerably light, without compromising on the features. The notebook features the latest 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/1050 graphics and a keyboard with Asus Aura which offers four distinct lighting areas for incredible gaming experiences. The new gaming notebook is available in India at a starting price point of Rs 94,990.

The 4-day event will serve as a glimpse into the future of interactive entertainment industry. Of course, the India Gaming Show is all about the games, and that’s the purpose of holding such events. This is for the first time we’re seeing a real push from the industry to popularise video gaming culture in India.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd