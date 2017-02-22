HP launches ‘OMEN’ range of gaming laptops, desktop and accessories in India

The laptops will come in 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes. ( Source: Press photo) The laptops will come in 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes. ( Source: Press photo)

HP on Wednesday launched its ‘OMEN’ gaming portfolio in India. The launch lineup includes the OMEN gaming laptops, desktop, keyboard, mouse, mouse pad and the headset. The products will be made available on the company’s site, HP World stores, e-commerce portals and, large retail format stores across India.

The laptops will come in 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes. The 15-inch OMEN gaming laptop has a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 display, seventh-generation Intel quad-core i7-700HQ processor and NVIDIA 1050 GeForce GTX graphic card. The laptop will support hybrid storage, 1TB Hard Disk paired with 128GB SSD.

The 17-inch model, on the other hand, is powered by the latest seventh-generation Intel quad-core i7 processor along with NVIDIA 1070 GeForce GTX graphic card. The laptop is VR ready, perhaps its biggest highlight. In terms of specifications, the laptop features a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution with in-built G-SYNC technology for smoother & sharper gaming experience with no screen tearing. It also has 1TB Hard Disk + 256GB SSD and Bang & Olufsen Audio with Dual Speakers.

The OMEN desktop comes with an Intel seventh-generation quad-core i7-7700HQ processor, NVIDIA 1060 GeForce GTX graphic card and standard dual Storage of 2TB Hard Disk and 128GB SSD.

The keyboard, mouse, mouse pad and the headset have been made in collaboration with Steel Series. The keyboard features 5 zones capable which can output 16.8 million colours for nearly unlimited customization. The keyboard also features 88 built-in macro keys for easy combos with just one keystroke.

The OMEN headset comes with lightweight headband and padded ear cushions for supreme comfort. The headset has been apparently developed with input from the top eSports teams. The OMEN mouse, meanwhile, works with zero hardware acceleration, true 1:1 tracking and best-in-class CPI adjustments for Pixel-perfect movement, claims HP. Lastly, HP will be selling a high-quality mouse pad alongside its ‘OMEN’ branded product lineup.

The OMEN 15 will retail for Rs. 79,990, while the 17-inch model will be priced at Rs. 139,990. The OMEN desktop will available for Rs. 139,990 while the keyboard will cost Rs. 9,999. The OMEN headset will cost Rs 7,499 while the mouse will be priced at Rs 7,499. The mouse pad is priced at Rs 2,199.

