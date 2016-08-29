Microsoft confirms ‘Halo 5: Forge’ PC requirements

Microsoft will bring Halo 5’s Forge level-creation experience to Windows 10 PCs, and will feature support for keyboard and mouse, and 4K display (Source: Xbox) Microsoft will bring Halo 5’s Forge level-creation experience to Windows 10 PCs, and will feature support for keyboard and mouse, and 4K display (Source: Xbox)

Microsoft has opened Halo’s level and game creation suite for free download on the Windows Store for Windows 10. The suite is called ‘Halo 5: Force’, and it lets developers and users create maps and play new levels across Xbox One and Windows 10 platforms.

Microsoft has announced a partnership with SkyBox Labs that will bring Halo 5’s entire Forge level-creation experience to Windows 10 PCs. It will also bring features like support for keyboard and mouse, high-resolution display (including 4K), the ability to host and play custom online multiplayer with up to 16 players. It will also be possible for map creators to download levels from the Forge community to customise or redesign them.

“We can’t wait to see what the community will build with the added power of Halo 5: Forge on Windows 10 PC,” said Tom French, UGC Director at 343 Industries. Microsoft created ‘343 Industries’ to oversee the development of Halo games. The name of the company comes from a character in the Halo series – 343 Guilty Spark.

Combining Halo 5: Forge on Windows 10 PC and Xbox will allow map content of both platforms available to creators, regardless of the system they were originally created on.

Microsoft also launched the ninth free content for Halo 5: Guardians (Anvil’s Legacy), which was first announced for Xbox in late 2015 – bringing new weapons, weapon attachments, customisations and more.

The minimum PC requirements to run Halo 5 Forge – Windows 10 Anniversary Edition OS, Microsoft DirectX 12, Intel Core i5 processor with 2.3GHz, GeForce 650 TI, 2GB VRAM, 8GB RAM, and at least 40GB space.

