Google working on video game streaming service ‘Yeti’, console hardware: Report

A subscription-based video game streaming service is internally called “Yeti”, according to a report from The Information. A subscription-based video game streaming service is internally called “Yeti”, according to a report from The Information.

Google is apparently working on a video game streaming service, alongside a dedicated console hardware. The information has been revealed through a report from The Information. According to the report, a subscription-based video game streaming service is internally called “Yeti” that takes advantage of either a Google Chromecast, or possibly a brand new home console. Sources close the publication claim the service lets users stream video games over the internet, instead of requiring to download or a disk.

Based on the report, the service would be similar to Sony’s PlayStation Now and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. In case of the PlayStation Now, the service requires users to pay a certain amount to access a collection of classic video games which can be streamed on any device. The Information further notes that an early version of the service was designed to work on the company’s Chromecast streaming dongle, which is available for less than Rs 3000 in the market. Recently, Google has started working on a dedicated games console and controller.

The project is being led by two senior Google executives – Mario Queiroz, VP of product management, and Majd Bakar, VP of engineering. Google has been working on a video game streaming service for the past two years. Evidently, Google thought of launching the service during the crucial holiday season. However, the launch date was pushed for unknown reasons. In 2014, Google reportedly planned to launch an Android-based gaming console for TVs. Though the project never saw a green signal and ultimately it was canceled.

Looks like Google is once again reviving its ambitions to enter the crowded video gaming market, which is worth over $109 billion. The video games market is dominated by three big players – Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft. There’s a chance that Google is secretly working on a dedicated video game hardware and a streaming service. It recently hired Phil Harrison, a former PlayStation and Xbox veteran. Harrison has joined Google as a vice president and GM.

Excited to be able to share that today I’ve started a new role as Vice President and GM of Google – and relocating (back) to California. — Phil Harrison (@MrPhilHarrison) January 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Fortune speculates that several high-profile developers are working with Google on the project. For now, it is a mere speculation and nothing else.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd